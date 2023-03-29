The Breathitt County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Tuesday, March 28th. Highlights from the meeting are:
- Approved the pay raise for county employees: three custodians to $17 per hour; Chris Friley to $19 per hour; and Jamie Holbrook to $18 per hour. The fiscal court during a previous meeting had raised the pay for several other county employees including equipment operators and Bridgette Fugate.
- Approved to pay the allotted amount per Administrative Code to former county employees Crystal Deaton; Calvin Saum; and Kenneth Watts. According to what was stated in the fiscal court meeting on February 28, 2023, the court wanted to follow the state’s Administrative Code recommendations which state the former employees are entitled to be paid for up to 20 vacation days but were not entitled to any payment for sick time accumulated, it was explained that upon termination all sick time was forfeited. These three former county employees also recently filed a lawsuit against Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble in the Breathitt County courts, for allegedly not following the state’s open records laws. Neither of the three were hired back to their respective positions under the new fiscal court. According to court documents, Watts, Deaton, and Saum had requested paperwork pertaining to their employment with the county but claim that Judge Noble failed to produce the requested documents and in doing so violated the state’s open records laws. Watts was an equipment operator, Deaton worked as the 9-1-1 Coordinator, and Saum was the Solid Waste Coordinator.
- Approved to withdraw all objections for Crystal Deaton to draw unemployment.
- George Turner, Chairman of the Breathitt County Soil and Conservation Board submitted a budget of $70,500. Turner and the Board received high praise from Judge Noble and the fiscal court for how well it operated within its budget.
- Approved to start the paperwork to release funds for Phase III water projects.
- Approved to join with the City of Jackson to work together on a Long-Term Recovery Plan.
- Approved to adopt Jim Gross Road into the County Road Plan.
- Approved the 2023-24 Rural Secondary Recommendations/Flex Funds. For more information on which roads were selected, it was suggested to contact your magistrate.
- Approved the minutes of seven previous meetings.
- Approved the February 2023 Appropriation/Condition Report.
- Approved the February 2023 Justice Center Corporation Fund Report.
- Approved the February 2023 Fund Activity Report.
- Approved the February 2023 Financial Statement.
- Approved the payment of vendor claims.
- Approved to accept the County Clerk’s repayment of $10,000 for the 2023 advancement.
- Approved the adoption of Resolution #20230328 for House Bill 1 County Clerk election equipment grant.
Before adjourning the meeting, the fiscal court had a discussion with a member of the audience pertaining to the bid process for county projects and another audience member about starting the process to adopt a cemetery road into the County Road Plan.
