At a recent Breathitt County Fiscal Court meeting, the court voted three to two on the matter of renewing the contract of Breathitt County Treasurer Matthew Hudson, who’s term will be completed on Friday, June 30th. Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble and Magistrates Brenda Terry and Drewey Lovins voted “no” to renewing Hudson’s contract, while Magistrates Ryan Chaney and John Marshall voted “yes”.
According to Magistrate Lovins a replacement could be named as early as Thursday (June 29th).
