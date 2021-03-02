Flood causes Jackson a Dam Problem

Lakeside Subdivision Evacuated
“I have lived here since 1978. I have never seen the water level like it is right now.” David Hendrickson, Jackson, Kentucky
David Hendrickson is a very nice man, from a very well liked, local family. He coaches our kids in middle school football, has grandchildren growing up alongside our own children and grandchildren, and is among the friendliest, most well respected of Breathitt county citizens.
Presently, he is terrified at the prospect of nearly everything he owns shortly becoming submerged in flood water. From where the entire community sits this afternoon, the fear looks to be well founded.
He’s been mandatorily evacuated from his home. “It was the fire department who came and told me we needed to get out this morning,” he told the Times-Voice as we caught up with him over the phone and he very graciously agreed to be interviewed. It isn’t just he who is evacuating.
The entire Lakeside neighborhood has been ordered to vacate their premises. Lakeside and surrounding properties are a mad house. The water level of both the river and Panbowl lake just keep rising. Emergency sirens ring from every mountain-top and hollow. All emergency personnel have been dispatched to the site of the calamity. Nothing seems to stem the tide of the rising water levels.
“I have lived here since 1978,” Hendrickson told us. “I have never seen the water level like it is right now.”
We asked Hendrickson if he knew what was the cause of this problem? The rain has subsided. The sun is shining.
Why is the water level still increasing? He had an answer for us.
“I talked with a buddy of mine who works at the local Corp of Engineers. He’s been down there working on the situation with the dam and the erosion. He told me the high water from the river has sort of eaten into the dam which runs under Highway 15.”
Hendrickson continued, “That dam was built to keep the river and Panbowl lake separated. They tell me the fear is the dam is about to collapse. If it does, the river will run through Panbowl lake making water levels swallow up the entire subdivision. It’ll be the same net effect as a tidal wave coming through here, if it breaks.”
“The frightening problem,” Hendrickson explained to us, “is I don’t know how much the level will rise and neither do any of the people trying to address the situation. That’s why we have been ordered to evacuate our homes and property. I have a vehicle in my garage I had to leave behind submerged clear up to the headlights, or that’s where it was this morning. No telling how under water it is right now.”
Mr. Hendrickson sent us a photograph of where the water has “eaten through” the dam under Hwy 15. It doesn’t appear to have collapsed yet. It doesn’t look like collapse is even close to being “off the table of possibilities,” at least not to us.
Hendrickson told the newspaper he awakened this morning to water levels within an inch of climbing onto his wife and his front porch. He told his wife if it got any higher they would need to move what they could upstairs, put what they couldn’t move (owing to its weight) on blocks, and head to the farm. As it turns out, that is exactly what they had to do.
This is a natural disaster of fairly epic proportions. We have friends and neighbors displaced, rendered homeless, having lost virtually everything. They will need our help. They will need things from us. Let’s commit ourselves to be there for them in every possible way.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.