The southeastern region of Kentucky was left in ruins by heavy rain and storms last week. Flash flooding hit unsuspecting residents forcing them to flee for their lives but unfortunately not all were able to reach safe haven or be rescued.
The death toll as of print for the area is 37 with seven of the lives lost from Breathitt County according to the Breathitt County Coroner’s Office. Hundreds more are unaccounted for throughout the region.
“We expect to find quite a few more (dead bodies),” remarked Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson, “As the water levels go down, I expect we will find even more devastation.”
The seven Breathitt Countians that lost their lives thus far are: Amy Henson, 40, of Lower River Caney; Ruby Cundiff, 69, of Clayhole; Helen Campbell, 82, of Hardshell; Gilla Ann Miller, 83, of Hardshell; Gary Combs, 61, of Bowling Creek; Bobby Beaver, 47, of Fisty; and Jeanette Johnson, 65, of Clayhole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.