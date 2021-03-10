Flood of 2021, The Aftermath

Picking up the Pieces
FEMA is on the ground, there are both state and local services/assistance already in place
Stories will circulate about the Flood of 2021, like Floods of 1984 and 1939. People will look back on this occurrence for decades, perhaps centuries. It will be a “where were you when…” moment. Regrettably, those are all too often moments we would rather forget.
As a county, as a citizenry, as a community, and as a family we are left to pick up the pieces. As you will see in one of the other stories we have for you this week in our print edition, FEMA is in Kentucky. Reports are FEMA, a federal disaster agency, will stop by Saturday and Sunday to assess needs for both individual and public assistance. FEMA will report its findings back to Washington.
If a declaration gets signed by the President, declaring Breathitt a Natural Disaster, FEMA will return with federal aid for which citizens may make application. Should the declaration be signed by the President, there will be an 800-number published for those affected to register. We will publish that number for you, so continue to follow us on line and read us in print.
The Red Cross and the Southern Baptist Convention have set up a “Feeding Kitchen” at the First Church of God on Highway 30 West. This is a drive-thru set up and hot meals will be served thrice daily.
We interviewed Chris Friley for this piece. At the time of the publishing of this article, it had been determined lunch would be served from 11am - 1pm, and dinner would be from 4:30pm - 6:30pm. We are uncertain about breakfast times but will publish it with our online story should it not get provided us in advance of our going to print.
The paper asked Mr. Friley a few other questions. He was very gracious in providing answers.
We asked Mr. Friley for the number of homes materially damaged in the Lakeside subdivision from the flooding? We asked him for the number of people in the county now effectively rendered homeless?
We asked him for the number of homes which were flooded, county-wide? We asked him what, if any, services or aid was being contemplated to assist the county’s recovery?
Mr. Friley told the Times-Voice there were 20 homes flooded in the Lakeside subdivision. This flooding consisted of anywhere form 4-feet of water inside the home to only HVAC/Ductwork.
Mr. Friley estimated, with current surveys completed to date, there were some 340-people around the county now homeless with the number continuing to rise. “The majority of that number represents homeowners/property owners whose premises have been rendered inhabitable,” Mr. Friley told us.
Mr. Friley advised, “…for people needing assistance with debris, drywall, flooring, appliance removal, tarping roofs, or mold mitigation, call 1-800-451-1954. This line will remain active until March 26. These services are free.”
We will attempt at the newspaper to keep you apprised as these matters proceed. Please check our print editions and any information omitted there will likely be in the same story posted online.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.