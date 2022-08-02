Flood recovery efforts continue in Breathitt, Perry counties
Inspectors examining state, county bridges; repairs and cleanup ongoing
JACKSON, Ky. – State highway crews are continuing their assessment and repair efforts for flood-damaged roads in Breathitt and Perry counties, where record flooding devastated the area last week.
Bridge inspectors have nearly completed their evaluation of inventoried bridges on state and county road systems in Breathitt, Owsley, and Perry counties. Only one state-maintained bridge has been deemed impassable, on KY 3351 near Ary in Perry County.
Personnel from other counties in District 10 and crews from other highway districts across the state are continuing to assist in clearing mud and debris from state and county roads.
Engineers and technicians are evaluating highways that will require repairs after critical work to regain or retain accessibility is completed, and are prioritizing needs according to traffic volumes, severity of the damage, and the presence or absence of alternate routes around the affected locations.
Contractor crews are drilling steel to repair four major breaks on three routes in District 10. KY 1110 is closed in Breathitt County between milepoints 4.0 and 5.0 during working hours to accommodate the repair equipment. Drivers should expect very long delays on KY 1278 at milepoint 0.7 in Breathitt County. There is only one way in and out of the affected area, and the drilling rig will need to be moved to accommodate traffic. Break repairs are also underway on KY 451 at milepoint 11.9 in Perry County.
Five state highways remain closed, all in Perry County. All other routes within the district are open and considered passable, but breaks and other damage are present in some locations, and drivers may encounter mud and debris on the pavement. Drivers should use caution and discretion when traveling on these routes, and avoid travel if possible in the affected areas.
Roads still closed are:
KY 267, closed at milepoint 8.5 due to a slide. This slide cannot be cleared until utility companies remove and repair the poles and lines involved in the slide. Traffic can use KY 15 or KY 476 to bypass either side of the closure.
KY 451, closed at milepoints 10.2 near Busy and 17.0 near Krypton due to drainage structures that have washed out. These closures will last indefinitely, as major repairs are required to replace the structures. Drivers have alternate routes available to bypass the closures.
KY 1087, closed at milepoint 1.2 for a break that originally affected one lane, but worsened and took out both lanes. Drivers can use KY 476 in Perry County or KY 160 in Knott County to access points on either side of the closure.
KY 1146, closed at milepoint 0.3 due to the washout of a temporary diversion that had been installed for a bridge replacement project. Concrete for the new structure was poured Monday. A temporary pedestrian bridge was built to provide access to residents who live beyond the closure while the concrete on the new structure cures, as this is a dead-end road.
KY 3351, closed at milepoint 3.4 near the KY 476 intersection near Ary due to bridge damage. This location will remain closed until crews can make repairs, which have not yet been scheduled. Drivers can use KY 80 and KY 476 as a detour route.
No roads within District 10 are closed due to flooding. The last high water closure ended Monday afternoon when KY 3328 (Red Lick Road) near Wisemantown in Estill County reopened to traffic.
KYTC has established a Web site for road condition reports and flooding recovery information at https://ekytransportation-kytc.hub.arcgis.com/. Updates can be found there, along with District 10's Facebook and Twitter pages. Links are also available for sources of information on road conditions in District 11 and District 12, which also suffered heavy damage in the flooding.
Motorists should continue to use extreme caution if driving through flood-damaged areas, and are urged to avoid travel on these roads unless absolutely necessary. Unnecessary sightseeing is discouraged, as this traffic can interfere with vital rescue and recovery operations.
