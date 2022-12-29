Across Eastern Kentucky, 278 families are still displaced in travel trailers following the destructive July flooding. And this past weekend’s harsh winter conditions served as a cruel reminder that these flood survivors are once again in a battle with Mother Nature.
Winter weather Thursday night into Friday brought arctic conditions to the area along with snow, ice, and life-threatening low temperatures.
The Kentucky Emergency Operations officials in Frankfort as well as Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker stated that they share the same concerns as the trailer residents and have re-winterized the trailers and installed larger propane tanks. However, one resident was quick to point out that more needs to be done. “Our electrical panels need to be insulated and we need a back-up heat source, without electricity the propane is useless as the blower is powered by electric.”
Many of the displaced families in Breathitt County that are staying in trailers at Crockettsville were housed at the Buckhorn Lodge (Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park) until the arctic weather passed.
While others braved and battled the frigid temperatures and conditions. Trailer residents at Panbowl used heat guns, blow dryers, and any other heating tool to try to keep water heaters and lines from freezing, but found little success. As one resident remarked, “It’s as if life has moved on, but not for us, we are still stuck in these trailers, and I feel as though we are forgotten by many. These trailers are poorly insulated and have thin walls, my thermostat has been set in the 80s and it is hardly 50 degrees in here. It’s not that simple to just pick up and move, if we had somewhere else to go, we wouldn’t be here.”
Breathitt County did have warming centers set up at the Rousseau Volunteer Fire Department and the Jackson Fire Department.
