Flora Stamper, age 82, of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-She was born July 10, 1939, at Crockettsville, KY, and was the daughter of the late Delbert and Dora Combs.-She was a member of the Morris Fork Presbyterian Church and a retired nurse for the Breathitt County Health Department.-She was also preceded in death by her husband: Letcher Stamper.-Her brothers: Clarence Combs, Virgil Raleigh, and J.M. Combs.-Her sisters: Nannie Turner, Arlena Turner, Betty Rose Cole, great-grandson: Waylon Watts and son in law: Glen Salyers.-She is survived by her daughters: Teresa (Wayne) Watts and Barbara Salyers of Jackson, KY.-Her son: Dale (Barbara) Stamper of Vancleve, KY.-Her sister: Beulah Stamper of Springboro, OH.-Five grandchildren: Joshua Stamper, Travis (Kellie) Watts, Lesley Stamper, Jarrod (Chasity) Watts, Kyle Stamper (Brittany Mackenzie).-Great Grandchildren: Dakota, Alexis, Olivia, Whitley, Alyssa, Letcher, Elena, William, Wyatt.- Great great-grandchildren: Gracelynn, Blakley, and Ethan.-She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Funeral services will be on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Ricky Thompson, David Turner, Mike Riley, and Charles Raleigh officiating.-Burial in the Harlan Stamper Cemetery at Morris Fork, KY.-Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00-9:00 pm at the funeral home.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Precautionary measures are still to be observed due to continued COVID.
