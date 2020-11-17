Florence Jean Combs, age 75, of Hazard, Kentucky, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Violet Springs Health Campus in Pickerington, Ohio. Born December 19, 1944 in Pleasant Plain, Ohio to the late Larkin and Olga (Gayheart) Holliday.
Jean was a beloved member of the Blair Memorial Baptist Church where she loved being with her friends and singing in the choir. She was a fiery, compassionate spirit whose passion was caring for others. Her most rewarding job outside the home, was as a home health care aid. She also enjoyed doing anything outdoors, especially riding ATVs in the mountains and gardening.
Jean’s greatest love was her family. Her children were proud to call her Mom and she cherished her grandchildren above all others. Her twin sister was always her best friend. Many people considered Jean their surrogate mother or grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Malinda Combs; granddaughters, Contessa Combs, Hayleigh Ford, and Briella Jean Combs; grandsons, Matthew Combs and Chase Combs; great-grandsons, Brayden and Chestin; her twin sister, Ann (Ronnie) Wright; daughter-in-law, Theresa Combs; 4 nieces and 2 nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Chester “Chet” Combs and Shannon Larkin “Moose” Combs; granddaughter, Jacqueline Combs; and sister, Irene Begley.
Visitation will be from 12-2PM Sat. November 14, 2020 at Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel
Funeral will be at 2PM Sat. November 14, 2020 at Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Joe Engle and Rev. Paul Couch officiating
Burial will be at the Holliday Cemetery at Ary, KY
