Thanks to the City of Florence Kentucky Police Department and their Chief Tom Grau and their Mayor Dr. Julie Metzger Aubuchon for the donation of the police car to the Breathitt County High School Law Enforcement pathway. Students will be using it to learn how to properly make a traffic stop, a felony stop, DUI stops, work the emergency equipment, and how to safely transport a prisoner. The students were thrilled and excited for the generous donation.
