Police arrest Florida man allegedly stealing Nancy Pelosi's lecturn...
It is believed situation to become much less funny, if it isn't already!
Adam Johnson, who is suspected to be the man photographed carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, was arrested in Pinellas Country, Florida, at the request of the Department of Justice. Dozens of others have been arrested or charged in connection with insurrection.
