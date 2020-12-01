Florida truck driver fished out of ocean 89-miles off shore
In a scene out of a movie, Floridian Stuart Bee, 62, was found by a cargo ship nearly 90-miles off the coast of Florida. Mr. Bee was clinging to his 32-foot boat when rescued by the United States Coast Guard.
Mark Vlaun, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, in Florida, claims to have never before witnessed a rescue similar to fishing Mr. Bee out of the ocean 90-miles off the coast. Vlaun is a 27-year veteran of the USCG.
"A person standing on a bowsprit is the kind of, it's almost a made-for-TV moment," Vlaun told one of the myriad reporters interviewing him upon retrieving Bee from the ocean and returning him to shore. "That is the first time I've seen anything like that in my 27 years of doing this. That is a truly extraordinary case."
Bee was found with his arms wrapped around the bow of his 32-foot boat, three days after he left port and 86 miles from coast of Port Canaveral, Florida. Photos of the scene show him nearly blending in with the Atlantic Ocean, making it like finding "a dark finger against a dark ocean in the middle of nowhere," according to Vlaun.
