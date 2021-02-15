Flossie Johnson Combs, age 96, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at her residence in Jackson, KY.-She was born March 28, 1924, at Guerrant, KY, and was the daughter of the late Arthur and Eliza Jane Combs Johnson, SR.-She was preceded in death also by husband Jack Combs.-Sisters and brothers in law: Myrtle and Sanford Johnson; Bertha and Granville Noble; Beulah Eades and Evalee Johnson.- Brothers and sisters in law: French and Arkie Johnson, SR; Hiram and Golden Johnson, SR; and Edward Johnson.- Flossie was a retired school teacher in the Breathitt County school system. She attended the First Baptist Church in Jackson for many years.-She is survived by a daughter: Ramona Combs of Jackson, KY.-Son: Randall (Pat) Combs of Jackson, KY.-One sister: Inza Johnson ( *Lee Johnson) of Clarksville, OH. -Three grandchildren: Nick Combs, Selena Combs, Randy J. Combs.-Eight great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Justin, Tyler, Emily, Dylan, Dakota, Abigale, and Maci J.-Three great-great-grandchildren: Colton, Matthew, and Braxtyn-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Jonathan Clemens officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will be Monday from 5:00-8:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements: Pallbearers: Randall Combs, Randy J. Combs, Nicholas Combs, Justin Combs, Tyler Combs.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
DUE TO WEATHER CONDITIONS, VISITATION FOR MS. COMBS HAS BEEN POSTPONED FOR MONDAY NIGHT. IF WEATHER PERMITS VISITATION WILL BE AT 10:00 AM TUESDAY WITH FUNERAL SERVICES AT 1:00 PM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.