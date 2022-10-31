Flossie Little
Flossie Little, 94, Cane Creek passed away Friday, October 28, at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson.  She was born May 14,1928 to the late Charlie and Etta Wilson Little.  She was also preceded in death by one brother, Omer "Bo" Little; three sisters, Elizabeth Watkins, Nell Little, Myrtle Little; three nephews, Roger Watkins, Jay Watkins, Carl Spurlock.  She is survived by one brother, Wilson "Bill" little; one sister, Edna Gatts; sixteen nephews and nieces; other family and friends.  Flossie was a member of the Jackson Christian Church over sixty years.  She enjoyed walking, sewing, and doing search word puzzles. Visitation Wednesday, November 2, 6:00 - 9:00 PM.  Funeral Thursday, November 3, 10:00 AM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Jeff Little, Ron Little, Sam Faulkner officiating.  Burial in the Johnathan Wilson Cemetery at Cow Creek.  Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.


