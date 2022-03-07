Floyd Lockard, age 89, of Beattyville Road, passed away Friday March 4, 2022 at UK Chandler Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.
Floyd was born on April 15, 1932 to the late Leonard and Malvery Moore Lockard.
Floyd is survived by Two Sons; Ronnie Lockard of Livingston, Kentucky, Robert Floyd Lockard of Michigan, Six Grand Children; Amber, John, Theodore, Aidan, Rosalind, Drake, One Great Grandchild; Cameron.
Floyd was preceded in death by his wife; Velma Mullins Lockard, Parents; Leonard and Malvery Moore Lockard, Brothers; Boyd, Claude, Lloyd, Sisters; Ethel, Gladys, Thelma, Molly, Ruth, and Edith.
Funeral Services for Floyd Lockard will be held at Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Monday March 7, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. with Naomi Little and Lonnie Brown officiating. Floyd will be laid to rest in Jackson Cemetery in Jackson, Kentucky with Family and Friends serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Sunday March 6, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and Monday March 7, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at The Watts Funeral home Chapel.
