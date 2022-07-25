Forest E. Smith, age 79 of Cynthiana, Kentucky passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at his residence.
Forest was born on October 28, 1942 to the Late Earnest and Aileen Smith. He was a Truck Driver and enjoyed Farming.
He is survived by three sons, Eugene (Tammy) Smith, Doug (Charlene) Smith, and Byron (Becky) Smith, all of Cynthiana, Kentucky; four sisters, Rose (Steve) Nations of Winchester, Kentucky, Wanda Richardson, Christine Smith, and Maxine Smith all of Jackson, Kentucky; two brothers, Elmer (Sarah) Smith and Kenneth Smith, both of Jackson, Kentucky; seven grandchildren, Daniel (Laura) Haddix, Josh (Kate) Smith, Tyler (Danielle) Smith, Zachary Smith, Lexie (Luke) Palmer, Trever Smith, and Jaci Smith; seven great grandchildren, Stormy, Autumn, Nash, Lizzy, Dean, Noble, and Vera; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Earnest and Aileen Smith, he was preceded in death by Bonnie Haddix Smith, daughter, Teresa Smith, son, Forest Smith Jr., and sisters, Wilma Jean Smith, Faye Hayes, and Sharon Watkins.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky with Doug Finley officiating. Forest will be laid to rest in the Smith Cemetery at Wolverine, Kentucky with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM.
