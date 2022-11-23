Former Breathitt County High School Head Baseball Coach Alex Hamilton was in court on Friday, November 18, 2022.
In accordance with court documents filed in the Breathitt County Circuit Court Clerk’s office, Hamilton and his attorney waived his right of a formal arraignment and instead chose to enter a direct plea of not guilty. Had he chosen to have the formal arraignment, the judge would have read the full indictment listing all the formal charges against the defendant. The waiver allowed Hamilton to skip this process and enter his plea.
Hamilton’s bond was changed to a $10,000 surety bond with the following conditions attached: he must obey all laws; stay clean of drugs and alcohol; have no contact with the alleged victims; and make all court appearances.
A pretrial conference is scheduled for January 20, 2023, at 10 a.m.
Back on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Hamilton was indicted on 12 counts; one count of tampering with physical evidence (Class D felony); two counts of video voyeurism (Class D felony); three counts of tampering with a witness (Class D felony); and six counts of distribution obscene matter to minors first offense (Class A misdemeanor).
Hamilton was named the baseball coach at Breathitt High in 2020 and coached the team until May of 2022 when he stepped away from the program when these allegations against him first surfaced.
