Former Breathitt County Head Baseball Coach Alex Hamilton appeared in court on Friday, March 10, 2023, with the Honorable Lisa Whisman presiding. according to documents filed in the Breathitt County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
An order was signed that granted the motion for discovery and inspection. Basically, discovery and inspection are terms that describe the way the parties share information.
Another pretrial conference is scheduled for Friday, April 21, 2023, at 10 a.m.
On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Hamilton was indicted on 12 counts; one count of tampering with physical evidence (Class D felony); two counts of video voyeurism (Class D felony); three counts of tampering with a witness (Class D felony); and six counts of distribution obscene matter to minors first offense (Class A misdemeanor).
Hamilton was named the baseball coach at Breathitt High in 2020 and coached the team until May of 2022 when he stepped away from the program when these allegations against him first surfaced.
