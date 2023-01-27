Former Breathitt County Head Baseball Coach Alex Hamilton appeared in court for the first time since mid-November on Friday, January 20, 2023, according to documents filed in the Breathitt County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
Judge Lisa Whisman presided over the hearing and ruled that the video(s) evidence would be turned over to counsel with parameters. Those parameters were that the videos were to be released only to Attorney Darrell Herald and to only be viewed by him. The files are not to be copied and are to be returned to the Commonwealth of Kentucky within 60 days of delivery.
A pretrial conference is scheduled for Friday, March 10, 2023, at 10 a.m.
On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Hamilton was indicted on 12 counts; one count of tampering with physical evidence (Class D felony); two counts of video voyeurism (Class D felony); three counts of tampering with a witness (Class D felony); and six counts of distribution obscene matter to minors first offense (Class A misdemeanor).
Hamilton was named the baseball coach at Breathitt High in 2020 and coached the team until May of 2022 when he stepped away from the program when these allegations against him first surfaced.
