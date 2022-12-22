According to court records, former Breathitt County native, Patrick Hall, 46, is facing charges after he threatened to blow up Eastern Kentucky University (EKU), because his son was academically suspended last week.
Hall now makes his home in Pike County and was arrested by the Kentucky State Police (KSP) on Sunday, December 18th around 6 pm.
He is lodged in the Pike County Detention Center and charged with terroristic threatening.
Reports state that the police were called to the Whitlock Building on the EKU campus were an academic advisor reported Hall called her office and began screaming and cursing while making threats to blow up her and the school. Another senior counselor added that she was threatened by Hall as well, stating that he told her he was a fireman and above the law.
The senior counselor would add that when prompted if he was making threats towards her and EKU, Hall responded, “It’s a promise sweetheart. I promise I could tear you up. I was in the military. I know you have to rough up a few people to get s*** done.”
Court documents show that Hall later told police he was angry and did not care if the school blew up because of how it handled his son’s grades.
Hall grew up in the Turners Creek community of Breathitt County and lived there several years before moving to Pike County.
EKU released a statement saying:
“Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) law enforcement was made aware of a parent of a student who made threatening statements on Dec. 12, 2022. The EKU Police Department took swift action, immediately conducting an investigation. The threat was assessed, and the EKU campus was deemed safe for employees. Most EKU students had already been dismissed for winter break.
Any threat to our campus community is taken seriously. We are proud of our Student Success team who reported the threat, as they are trained to do, to the proper authorities. EKU PD worked diligently to ensure that there was not an active threat to the campus community.”
