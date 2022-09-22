The former girls’ basketball coach at Johnson Central High School has been arrested after being indicted for rape and other charges.

Darrin Rice, 54, of Wittensville, was arrested Wednesday after a grand jury charged him with one count each of third-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and third-degree sodomy. No further details regarding the allegations were immediately available.

Each of the charges is a class D felony, punishable by 1-to-5 years in prison if Rice is convicted.

He is currently being held in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center in Paintsville.

