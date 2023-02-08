According to Jackson Fire Chief Chase Deaton, the Jackson Fire Department (JFD) received a call around 9:10 p.m. on the night of Wednesday, February 1, 2023, that a structure (the old RC plant) on Hwy 52 was on fire.
Upon arrival, the units found smoke coming from the ground floor and second story. Firefighters made entry into the structure to locate and extinguish the fire but were met with an intense, raging fire that pushed them back outside.
The old RC plant had been converted into apartments but there were no reported injuries to tenants that were home at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and the Vancleve Fire Department assisted at the scene.
