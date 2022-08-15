Kelly Craft, the former United States Ambassador to the United Nations (UN), made a stop in Jackson Saturday afternoon to address volunteers and let the flood victims of Breathitt County know, that aid will continue to be there for those in need. Craft stated that she was humbled by the outpouring of support for the region and the strength of its people.
The UN is an international organization of governments with 193 members (countries) that maintain world peace, world security, and build relationships between nations from which Craft served as Ambassador representing the United States from 2019 until 2021.
