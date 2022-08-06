Kelly Craft, the former United States Ambassador to the United Nations, made a stop in Jackson Saturday afternoon to address some volunteers and let the flood victims of Breathitt County know, that aid will continue to be there for those in need. Craft stated that she was humbled by the outpouring of support for the region and the strength of its people.
