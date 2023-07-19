The Kragon community of Breathitt County is home to a Fort Ancient Village located on a sharp bend of the North Fork River near Jackson. According to a Kentucky State Archaeological Report in 2008, this site met the qualifications to be eligible for inclusion in the National Record of Historical Places and since has been added to this historical register. The village is a seven-acre prehistoric burial ground.
“The Fort Ancient Village at Kragon was heavily used around 1200 AD based on archaeological findings and in March of 2023, 43 more signatures were found. This is truly a historical site,” informed Doug Terry. Being inhabited around the 1200 AD date makes the Kragon site fall within the time period of the Early Fort Ancient culture.
Fort Ancient is the name for a Native American culture that flourished circa 1000-1750 AD and predominantly inhabited land in the Ohio River valley in regions of modern-day Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and West Virginia.
“Based on the oral history that has been passed down from our ancestors, we understand that the great gathering places on Turtle Island (North America) were usually located at bends in lakes and waterways like the site at Kragon. It does have all the common geographical markers consistent with our oral history. The Fort Ancient Village at Kragon is a significant find and is a scared area,” conveyed Reta Underwood.
Kragon Historical Preservation, Inc. (a 501c3 nonprofit company) will be hosting a ceremonial event for the public on Saturday, July 22nd, at 11 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m. “This event is to introduce the burial ground to the community,” explains Terry. There will be no admission fee and no alcohol allowed on the premises. It is recommended to bring something to sit on such as a chair or blanket.
The menu will consist of Buffalo Tacos (dressed on a bang which is a special receipt fried bread); Wojapi (a traditional soup made with berries and a touch of honey); Ode’imin, Miskomin, and Miinan (strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries); and Nibi (water).
Event festivities are:
- 11:30 a.m. – Fire Lighting; Smudge and Tobacco Offering.
- 11:45 a.m. – Welcome and Introductions by Doug Terry.
- 12:00 p.m. – Lunch.
- 1:30 p.m. – A History Lesson/Anishinaabe of Mikinaak Minis (Miskwaadesi Ikwe/Reta Underwood).
- 2:00 p.m. – Traditional Flute Music with Tommy Lee.
- 2:30 p.m. – Artifact Smudge with Buffalo Child.
- 3:00 p.m. – The Future of Preserving Kragon by Doug Terry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.