Sebastian Elementary School wins its fourth county championship in a row, with a convincing 29-9 victory over the Marie Roberts-Caney Lady Redskins.
Ladycats Roster: Taylee Noble (#24); Raelan Back (#2); Bella Trent-Napier (#11); Brooklyn Olinger (#52); Tinley Hayes (#15); Lexie Combs (#3); Anna Watts (#51); Ava Neace (#13); Navaeh Elam (#45); Allie Noble (#53); Kazley Ellis (#50); Zoey Rice (#42); Sadie Gwin (#34); Jada Prince (#44); Miracle Davis (#30); Lexie Hollon (#22); and Head Coach Tim Ritchie.
Photo and information by Lance Turner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.