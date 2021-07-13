Foxie Irvine Feltner

Foxie Irvin Feltner, age 56, of Vancleve, KY passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-He was born December 19, 1964, in Hazard, KY, and was the son of the late John S. and Katherine Haddix Feltner.- He was preceded in death by brothers: Johnny Feltner, Willie Feltner, and Robert Feltner, and sister: Mary Puckett.- He is survived by his wife: Margaret Taulbee Feltner of Vancleve, KY.-His daughter: Kenneva (Elvis) Parks of Vancleve, KY.- His sons: Ervine Lee (Lucinda) Feltner of Vancleve, KY, and Tyler Roscoe (Trisha) Feltner of Frozen Creek, KY.- His sister: Carrie Crank (Bob Back) of Richmond, KY.- Brother: Jimmy Feltner (Sarah Noble) and brother in law: Sherman Gillum.-Grandchildren: Chloe Feltner, Gunner Feltner, Ervine Feltner, Jr.; Jeanson Lou-Ray Feltner, Ashlynn Feltner, Brayden Feltner, Kayden Feltner.–Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with David McIntosh officiating.-Burial in the Taulbee and Armstrong Cemetery, Frozen Creek, KY.-Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
