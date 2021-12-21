Frances Lavon Henson, age 69, of Sixteen Mile in Hazard, Kentucky, passed away Sunday December 19, 2021 at UKMC in Lexington, Kentucky.
Frances was born on November 25, 1952, to Gran White and Matha Bush White. She was a retired CNA and a Member of Pentecostal House of Prayer.
Frances is survived by her husband; Willie Henson of Hazard, Kentucky, Her Mother; Matha White of Hazard, Kentucky, Two Daughters; Deborah Miller of Dwarf, Kentucky, Pamela Henson of Hazard, Kentucky, Two Sons; Jeffrey(Vanda) Henson of Oneida, Kentucky, Marvin(Tonya) Henson of Hazard, Kentucky, Three Sisters; Rhonda White, Rita White, Teresa White, all of Hazard, Kentucky, Two Brothers; Phillip(Wanda) White of Hazard, Kentucky, Donnie(Doris) White of Ohio, Host of Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, other Relatives and Friends, and Special Little Papoose that she only got to meet with pictures.
Frances was preceded in death by her Father; Gran White, Son; Greg Henson, Brother; Danny White, Sisters; Ranie White, Betty Henson, Anita Johnson, and Deborah White.
Funeral Services for Frances Lavon Henson will be held at The Watts Funeral Hime Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky, on Thursday December 23, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. with Ryan White officiating. Frances will be laid to rest in the White Family Cemetery in White Valley in Hazard, Kentucky with Family and Friends serving as Pallbearers. Visitation for Frances will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday December 22, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. with special singing at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday.
