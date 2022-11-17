Frank Darlynn Hickey

Frank Darlynn Hickey age 80, of Jackson, Ky passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, KY. He was born in Blue Diamond, KY on October 7. 1942. He was the owner of Pacific Lumber in Jackson, KY. He is preceded in death by his father Frank Jack Hickey and his mother Verneda Lynch Hickey. He is survived by his wife Rita Hickey. Daughter: Lena Dar-Lynn (Neil) Arrowood of Jackson, KY. Brother: Donald Merle (Mary) Hickey of Winchester, KY. Grandchild: Raven (Dustin) Kilborn of Jackson, KY. Great-grandchild: Brody Ridge Kilborn of Jackson, KY. Nephews: Dustin and Brandon Hickey and Special uncle Lloyd Lynch. He is also survived by a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 1:00 p.m at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Bellamy officiating. Burial will be at Hickey Hill Cemetery at Picnic Hill, Jackson, KY. Visitation will be held Friday, November 18, 2022, from 5-9 p.m. Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

