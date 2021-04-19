Frank Gross

Frank Gross, age 79, of Lexington, KY passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Saint Joseph East Hospital in Lexington, KY.-He was born December 24, 1941, at Juan, KY, and was the son of the late Shelby and Gracie Combs Gross.-He was preceded in death by his wife: Birdie Herald Gross.- Sisters: Lela Spencer, Freda Burnett, and Ina Whitley.-Brothers: Carlos Gross and Robert McIntosh.- Brothers-in-law: Bill Herald, Johnny Herald, Robin Herald, Sam Turner, Mike Addison, Arnold White, Amon Bach, Wallace Terry, and Paul McIntosh.-He is survived by a daughter: Carol (Dave) Armesen of Lexington, KY.-A son: Kenneth (Melissa) Gross of Lexington, KY;-Sisters: Teresa McIntosh of Beattyville, KY and Edna Faye Terry of Jackson, KY.-A brother: Doug (Kelsie) Gross of Jackson, KY.- Grandchildren: Kendra and Kenneth Logan Gross; Great-grandchildren: Nikko, Brantley, Sebestyen-Brothers and Sisters in-laws:  Teddy (Mary) Herald; Nancy (Denny) Hatton; Arthur Clay (Tammy) Herald, Shirley Herald, Mary Lou Herald, Martha Mae Herald, Polly Turner, Gracie White, Betty Addison, Mary Lizzie Bach.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Archie Combs officiating.; Burial in the Johnnie Griffith Cemetery, Sebastians Branch, KY.-Visitation will begin on Monday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.

