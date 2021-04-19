Frank Gross, age 79, of Lexington, KY passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Saint Joseph East Hospital in Lexington, KY.-He was born December 24, 1941, at Juan, KY, and was the son of the late Shelby and Gracie Combs Gross.-He was preceded in death by his wife: Birdie Herald Gross.- Sisters: Lela Spencer, Freda Burnett, and Ina Whitley.-Brothers: Carlos Gross and Robert McIntosh.- Brothers-in-law: Bill Herald, Johnny Herald, Robin Herald, Sam Turner, Mike Addison, Arnold White, Amon Bach, Wallace Terry, and Paul McIntosh.-He is survived by a daughter: Carol (Dave) Armesen of Lexington, KY.-A son: Kenneth (Melissa) Gross of Lexington, KY;-Sisters: Teresa McIntosh of Beattyville, KY and Edna Faye Terry of Jackson, KY.-A brother: Doug (Kelsie) Gross of Jackson, KY.- Grandchildren: Kendra and Kenneth Logan Gross; Great-grandchildren: Nikko, Brantley, Sebestyen-Brothers and Sisters in-laws: Teddy (Mary) Herald; Nancy (Denny) Hatton; Arthur Clay (Tammy) Herald, Shirley Herald, Mary Lou Herald, Martha Mae Herald, Polly Turner, Gracie White, Betty Addison, Mary Lizzie Bach.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Archie Combs officiating.; Burial in the Johnnie Griffith Cemetery, Sebastians Branch, KY.-Visitation will begin on Monday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update
- Gov. Beshear, Health Care Leaders Open Kentucky’s Largest Vaccination Site
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
- Kentucky River District Health Dept Covid-19 Update
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)
- No Red Counties Right Now in District!
- Superintendent Wasson Shares Message Regarding New Covid Cases in Students
- White House Clinics to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine COVID-19 Vaccine available in Jackson and Rockcastle Counties
Latest News
- Jackson, Kentucky Adds Two State Championships
- Frank Gross
- Linda Gail King
- Jack Combs
- A Woman’s Text to Mom Nets Felony Drug Charges
- Good Monday Morning, Jackson, Kentucky, on April 19, 2021
- Breaking News: Associated Press Publishes 2020 Kentucky High School All-State Football Team
- Good Friday Morning Jackson!
Most Popular
Articles
- Breaking News: Associated Press Publishes 2020 Kentucky High School All-State Football Team
- The Long Version...(of Bill Atwood)
- Grand Jury Indicts Another Target in Death of Brad Trent
- Angela Lynn Smith
- Wilma Jean Barnett
- A Woman’s Text to Mom Nets Felony Drug Charges
- Breaking News: Lane Weddle Takes His Skills to College
- Paul Edward "Eddie" Spicer
- Kimberly Haddix
- Local Man Charged with Murder
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Do you plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine?
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.