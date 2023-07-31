Franklin Lane Neace, age 47, of Ned , KY passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at his residence. He was born January 12, 1976 in Chicago, IL and was the son of the late Franklin D. Neace. He is survived by his mother: Linda Howard Neace of Ned KY. His son: Joseph Gayheart Neace of Richmond, KY; Sister: Wendy Roark of Ned, KY; Brother: William Edward Neace of Ned, KY. One niece: Tabitha Roark of Richmond, KY. He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 31, 2023 at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Drewey Jones officiating. Burial in the Neace Family Cemetery at Ned, KY. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 30, 2023, 6:00 pm-9:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
