Franklin D. Neace, age 72, of Ned, KY passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Hazard ARH.-He was born October 8, 1948, at Ned, KY, and was the son of the late Burnet and Rosalee Campbell Neace.-He was also preceded in death by a sister: Joan Southwood; Brothers: Herbert Neace and Michael Neace.-He was a US Vietnam Army Veteran.-He is survived by his wife: Linda Howard Neace of Ned, KY.- Daughter: Wendy Roark of Ned, KY.-Sons: Franklin Lane Neace and William Edward Neace of Ned, KY; Justin Bell of Campton, KY.-Sisters: Treva Elkins of Richmond, KY; Almedia (Mike) Bowling of Jackson, KY; Cricket (Steven) Brewer of Lost Creek, KY; Yvonne Neace of Ned, KY.- Brothers: Jake (Connie) Neace and Ralph (Beverly) Neace of Ned, KY.-Tim Neace of Chicago, IL and Terry (Lisa) Neace of Hobert, IN.-Grandchildren: Tabitha Roark and Joseph Neace.-Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 1:00 pm at the Neace Memorial Church at Ned, KY with Henry Watts, Jr and Greg Watts officiating.-Burifal in the Neace Family Cemetery at Ned, KY.-Visitation will begin on Thursday June 17 at Deaton Funeral Home from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangement.
