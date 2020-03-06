Fred Mullins, age 87 of Highway 15 South - Jackson, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, March 01, 2020 at Nim Henson Geriatric Center in Jackson, Kentucky.
Fred was born on June 13, 1932 to the late John Newton Mullins and Mahala Mullins. He was a former Kroger employee and a member of Jackson Full Gospel Church.
A host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, John Newton Mullins and Mahala Mullins, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cora Johnson Mullins, brothers, Monroe Mullins, Seldon Mullins, Verdie Mullins, and Arnold Mullins, and sisters, Oley, Gracie, Hazel, and Opsie.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, March 04, 2020 with Pastor Anthony Mullins and Doug Finley officiating. Fred will be laid to rest in the Haddix Cemetery Inc. at Haddix, Kentucky with friends and family serving as Pallbearers. Friends may visit the funeral home at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, March 03, 2020 with additional singing and service beginning at 7:00 PM.
