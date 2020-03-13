Fred Napier, Jr. age 51, of Clayhole, KY passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Erlanger, KY.-He was born February 20, 1969, in Lexington, KY and was the son of the late Fred and Edith (Akemon) Napier, Sr.-He is survived by three daughters: Devon Combs of Winchester, KY.-Bella Napier of Jackson, KY.-Emory Edith Napier of Clayhole, KY.-Two sons: Dustin Napier of TN and Carson Napier of Jackson, KY.-Two sisters: Joyce Combs of Jackson, KY and Lois Noble of Clayhole, KY.-One brother: Ted Napier of Clayhole, KY.-Two grandchildren: Kaydence Combs and Kameron Fugate.-A host of nieces and nephews also survive.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with David McIntosh officiating.-Burial in the Napier Cemetery, Riley Branch Road, Clayhole, KY.-Visitation will begin on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. with additional services at 6:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Family and Friends
