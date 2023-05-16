Freda Faye Skidmore, age 57, of Lost Creek, Kentucky passed away on Friday May 12, 2023 at her residence.
Freda was born in January 15, 1966 to the late Monroe Neace and Ruby Watts.
Freda is survived by her Husband; Michael Skidmore of Lost Creek, Kentucky, Two Daughters; Cherokee Skidmore (Brandon Dunn), Natasha Skidmore (Gregory Chase Hays), Three Special Grandchildren; Tatyn “Tater” Skidmore, Lailee Skidmore-Hays, Brelyn Skidmore-Hays, Five Step-Daughters; Melissa, Julie, Bonita, Stephanie, and Bobbie, and a Host of Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
Freda was preceded in death by her Parents; Ruby Watts and Monroe Neace, and sister Julie Ann Neace.
Funeral Services for Freda Faye Skidmore will be held at River Caney Old Regular Baptist Church in Lost Creek, Kentucky on Tuesday May 16, 2023 at 12:00 P.M. with Danny White officiating. Freda will be laid to rest in the Henson-Bush Cemetery at River Caney, Kentucky with Gregory Chase Hays, Brandon Dunn, Tatyn Skidmore, Austin White, Chayce Skidmore, and Cody White serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Monday May 15, 2023 at The Watts Funeral Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 6:00 P.M.
