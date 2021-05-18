Freddie Little

Freddie O. Little, age 70, of Winchester, KY passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, at his residence in Winchester, KY.-He was born September 30, 1950, in Manchester, KY, and was preceded in death by his parents: Beech Little and Amanda Johnson Little Barrett.- His wife: Gladys Little. His son: Freddie Lynn Little.-His sister: Phyllis Snowden.- Brothers: John Little, Beech Little, Jr.; Zeke Little and Daryl Little.-Survivors include his daughter: Kimberly Turpin of Winchester, KY.- Two sisters: Bessie Williams and Carolyn Jo Mullins of OH.- A grandson: Freddie Ethan Everett Little.- Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel.-Burial in the Reynolds Cemetery, Chestnut Gap Road, Booneville, KY.- Visitation will begin on Thursday at noon until the time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Current Covid-19 regulations will be observed.

