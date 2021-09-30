Freddy Finley, age 65, of Jackson, Kentucky, departed this earthly life on Tuesday September 28,2021, at St. Joseph East Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.
Freddy was born on September 25, 1956 to the late Raymond and Betty Watts Finley. He was a retired Contractor and The Pastor of Word Ablaze Christian Center in Elkatawa, Kentucky.
Freddy is survived by his Wife; Brenda Sizemore Finley of Jackson, Kentucky, Daughter; Hope Finley(fiancée Shalen Montgomery, Son; Freddy Finley Jr. (Cassie) of Moravia, Iowa, Five Sisters; Oma(Bob) Knight, Mae(Randy) Badger, Debbie(Robert) Banks, Wilma(Chuck) Sizemore, Myrtle(Robbie) Couch, Two Brothers; Doug(Annalou) Finley, Stevie Finley, Grandchildren; Eli Finley, Abigail Finley, Elizabeth Finley, Ben Montgomery, and a Host of other Nieces, Nephews, Relatives, and Friends to mourn his passing.
Freddy was preceded in death by his parents; Raymond and Betty Watts Finley, Two Sons; Scott Finley and Joel Finley, and Brother; Gary Finley.
Funeral Services will be held at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson Kentucky on Saturday October 2, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. with Bill and Billy Keller officiating. Freddy will be laid to rest in The Finley Family Cemetery in Elkatawa, Kentucky, with Jeff Riggs, Bill Davidson, Dewayne Little, Mitchell Gabbard, Shalen Montgomery, John Marshall, serving as Pallbearers, and Chuck Sizemore, Robbie Couch, Doug Finley, Robert Banks, and Stevie Finley serving as Honorary Pallbearers. Visitation will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday October 2, 2021 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M.
