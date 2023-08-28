Mark your calendars! Friday, September 22, 2023, an ensemble from the Louisville Symphony Orchestra under the leadership of renown conductor Teddy Abrams will perform at the Happy Top amphitheater in Beattyville. The performance begins at 7:30 pm.
At the request of Senate President Robert Stivers, the orchestra is providing the concert as a public service, so admission is free. In case of inclement weather, the concert will relocate to the Beattyville gym.
