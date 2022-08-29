Free Market Day takes place at the Breathitt County Farmer’s Market located at 3215 Quicksand Road in Jackson, or as some describe the location, near the intersection of Highway 15 South and Quicksand Road. The market will be open during its normal hours on Wednesdays (3 p.m. - 6 p.m.) and on Saturdays (8 a.m. – Noon). However, the food is supplied on a first-come, first-serve basis, and may be gone quickly.
The free market event is scheduled for four weeks, with three remaining weeks left.
