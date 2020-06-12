Freelin Mark Nichols, age 40, of Lexington, KY and formerly of Jackson passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the UK Hospital in Lexington, KY.-He was born December 16, 1979, at Hazard, KY and was preceded in death by parents: Mark C. Riley and Teresa Nichols.-He was employed at Amazon in Lexington for almost ten years.-He is survived by Life Partner: Jason Morgan of Lexington, KY. -Maternal grandmother: Rosie Nichols of Jackson, KY.-Two sisters: Tori Strong and Penny Caudill of Jackson, KY.- One brother: Mark Gabriel of Hamilton, OH.-He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Armon Nichols officiating.-Burial in the Nichols and Roberts Cemetery, Five Mile, Vancleve, KY.-Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Austin Nichols, Ethan Nichols, Patrick Royse, Clyde “Teddy” Tillford Rose, Jr.; David Campbell; Cory Goff; Eddie Joe Fugate; Michael Shouse.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- U.S. Hits 2 Million Coronavirus Cases As Many States See A Surge Of Patients
- 191 New Confirmed Cases in KY on Wednesday --- Churches Reopen to 50% Capacity
- WATCH & SHARE COVID-19 Testing First Hand
- COVID-19 Testing in McKee on Wednesday June 10th
- Jackson Manor Now Officially COVID FREE!! Drive Thru Celebration Parade Scheduled for Next Week!
- Bell County up to 4 COVID-19 cases
- First COVID-19 Related Death Reported in Clay County
- New COVID-19 case confirmed in Bell County
- Community Mourns Thirteenth COVID-19 Related Death While Celebrating Nine More Recoveries
- Two More Recoveries at Jackson Manor & No New Cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County!
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Breathitt's William Long becomes Kentucky's first Internationally Recruited Football Prospect in the 2021-class
- The Long Version of Racism
- Riley Bush, Breathitt County HS…Is Living her Faith in a Unique Way
- Breathitt's William Long picks up 6th-football offer...
- Indictments
- Restaurants Permitted to Open Back Up On-Site Dining
- The Long Version of the Murder of George Floyd...
- Are Georgia’s Descending COVID-19 Numbers a Lie?
- Oberlin College becomes William Long's 5th College Football Offer
- Blackburn Griffith
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.