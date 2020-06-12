Freelin Mark Nichols

Freelin Mark Nichols, age 40, of Lexington, KY and formerly of Jackson passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the UK Hospital in Lexington, KY.-He was born December 16, 1979, at Hazard, KY and was preceded in death by parents: Mark C. Riley and Teresa Nichols.-He was employed at Amazon in Lexington for almost ten years.-He is survived by Life Partner: Jason Morgan of Lexington, KY. -Maternal grandmother: Rosie Nichols of Jackson, KY.-Two sisters: Tori Strong and Penny Caudill of Jackson, KY.- One brother: Mark Gabriel of Hamilton, OH.-He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Armon Nichols officiating.-Burial in the Nichols and Roberts Cemetery, Five Mile, Vancleve, KY.-Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Austin Nichols, Ethan Nichols, Patrick Royse, Clyde “Teddy” Tillford Rose, Jr.; David Campbell; Cory Goff; Eddie Joe Fugate; Michael Shouse.

