Freman Back, age 92, of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023 at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY. He was born July 10, 1930 at Guage, KY and was the son of the late Lazarus D. and Viola Brown Back. He was preceded also in death by his daugther: Sheila Back. Two grandchildren: Heather Sue Turner and Richard Turner. Brothers: Roy Gene Back, Ray Douglas Back and Stephen Lee Back. Freman was the owner and operator of Pauls Motel and Variety Pizza in Jackson for many years. He is survived by his wife: Barbara Howard Back of Jackson, KY. His son: David (Nadine) Back of Campton, KY. His daughter: Deloris Turner of Lexington, KY. Brothers: Kenneth Back of Jackson, Chalmer (Kathlene) Back of AZ and Russell Back of Salyersville, KY. Four grandchildren: Lea Eiserman, Carla Booth, Jamie Gross, David Christopher Back. He is also survived by 10 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with John Bunn officiating. Burial in the Jackson Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am Sunday until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
