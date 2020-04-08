French Connection

God Bless Andy Beshear
Throughout the storm of the COVID-19 pandemic, our world has been very scary and dark. Businesses are closing, people are losing their jobs, many are sick, and some are dying. In the midst of this pandemic, many public leaders have added to the darkness by spreading disinformation daily.
Although this is the case for many states in America, Kentucky has had a light like no other, Governor Andy Beshear. He displayed leadership as soon as the first case came to our Commonwealth; he has calmed our citizens and taken the proper precautions for Kentuckians to get through this. Beshear has used his platform to share steps of prevention, inform people about individual cases, calm citizens, and unite our state like never before.
While this is the case for Kentucky, other states’ leaders are taking another approach on the pandemic. Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis, has expressed his concern about the economic impact the pandemic will have on his state. The Lieutenant Governor of Texas, Dan Patrick, stated that grandparents of our country are willing to die to save the economy for the next generation.
Those statements show me how blessed Kentucky is to have a Governor like Andy Beshear who is putting the well-being of his citizens above the concerns of the economy. He has led our state intelligently with good morals and a voice of reason, he has put people over politics, and he has shown that together we will get through this
