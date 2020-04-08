We Not Me
In the midst of the Cold War JFK said something that is still relevant today, “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.” As Americans, we should apply those words to our daily lives, but now more than ever.
Our world is currently in a war against this vicious, invisible killer that is COVID-19. This virus has taken lives, put places out of business, and reshaped how we live from day to day. We have to hope our elected leaders can handle this pandemic appropriately and sufficiently, but at the end of the day there is only so much they can do.
The fate of our world now lies in the hands of all of its citizenry. It lies in the hope we can all put we above me. It lies in the hope we can all protect each other by social distancing, staying home unless necessary, and taking all the proper precautions to help save the lives of our neighbors. We need to apply those words JFK said 59 years ago, and become the patriots he hoped we could be. This is about us, and all of us have to fight this together.
Generations ago we had loads of people signing up to serve their country; all the while, lying about their age, health, or anything that could possibly prevent them from serving. Today we can serve by staying home. We can serve by doing things we did prior to this pandemic and the anxiety it has produced; things that were so natural like lying on the couch, watching TV, or staying on our phones all day. We have the opportunity to help save our world, and we should all decide to do so. We can do this, but we have to do it together!
