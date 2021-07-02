Here’s your weather for July 2, 2021
High of 78° with a law of 57° with a 8% chance of rain this morning rising to 10% this afternoon
According to the National Weather Service, there is a 8% chance of it raining this morning. Later in the day, the chance of precipitation rises to 10%.
The high today should be a pleasant, spring like, 78° with a low of 57°. It is 68° right now outside the Times-Voice Accu-weather Center.
Humidity, will be 92% this morning. This afternoon it should drop to 63%.
This has been your weather report brought to you by the National Weather Service and your hometown, legal newspaper of record over the previous 133-years, the Jackson-Breathitt County Times-Voice.
