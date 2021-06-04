Here’s your weather forecast

June 4, 2021 

High of 84° Low of 61° with a from 5% to 20% chance of it raining today 

Rain should hold off today with the chances for rain reaching a high of 20% as the day progresses. Today’s high should reach 84° with a low of 61°, It is 65° this morning outside the Times-Voice's Accu-Weather Center.

Humidity this morning is 91%. It is projected to fall to 59% throughout the rest of the day.

Today's weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.

