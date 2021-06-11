Here’s your weather for June 11, 2021

We had a Flash Flood Warning over night

High of 78° with a law of 69° with a 60%-100% chance of rain

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 60% chance of it raining this morning with the chances jumping to 100% as the day progresses. 

The high today should reach 78° with a low of 69°. It is 72° right now outside the Times-Voice Accu-weather Center.

There is 93% humidity this morning. Humidity this afternoon should dip to 84%.

This has been your weather report brought to you by the National Weather Service and your hometown, legal newspaper of record over the previous 133-years, the Jackson-Breathitt County Times-Voice.

