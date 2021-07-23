Here’s your weather for July 23, 2021

High of 88° with a low of 62° with a 2% chance of rain this morning turning to zero this afternoon

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 2% chance of it raining this morning. Later in the day, the chances of precipitation drop to 0%.

The high today will be 88° with a low of 62°. It is 65° right now outside the Times-Voice Accu-weather Center.

Humidity, will be 84% this morning. This afternoon it should drop to 50%.

This has been your weather report brought to you by the National Weather Service and your hometown, legal newspaper of record over the previous 133-years, the Jackson-Breathitt County Times-Voice.

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you