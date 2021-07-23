Here’s your weather for July 23, 2021
High of 88° with a low of 62° with a 2% chance of rain this morning turning to zero this afternoon
According to the National Weather Service, there is a 2% chance of it raining this morning. Later in the day, the chances of precipitation drop to 0%.
The high today will be 88° with a low of 62°. It is 65° right now outside the Times-Voice Accu-weather Center.
Humidity, will be 84% this morning. This afternoon it should drop to 50%.
This has been your weather report brought to you by the National Weather Service and your hometown, legal newspaper of record over the previous 133-years, the Jackson-Breathitt County Times-Voice.
