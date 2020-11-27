Jackson, Kentucky: November 27, 2020
Breathitt hosts Leslie County tonight on the Riverbank for the 7th-district championship. Breathitt got to the game via a 66-26 win over Knott County Central in round one and Leslie benefitted from Middlesboro’s COVID-19 cancellation arriving in Jackson, Kentucky tonight via forfeit.
In this article we are going to layout a little “statistical knowledge” on you. We are not forecasting a winner. In a matchup like this, it is anyone’s ballgame. Each team has plenty of star power to beat the other.
We are Jackson, Kentucky’s digital newspaper. Who are we kidding? We are far from impartial.
So here we go, with “just the facts.”
Records:
Breathitt County enters the contest 5-1 and ranked 12th in the RPI rating index among 2A football programs. It is the 1-seed.
Leslie County enters the contest tonight 2-4 and the 24th highest regarded team in the RPI rating index. It is the 3-seed.
Intangible of note:
Leslie County has played one football game, November 6, 2020 (45-7 loss to 1A Williamsburg) since its October 16th win over Knott County Central. That is 1-game in a month and eleven days. In that same amount of time, Breathitt has only played twice.
Breathitt did get to play last week, which could provide a mild advantage.
Common Opponents:
The two teams have played 2 common opponents. Both teams have played Middlesboro and Knott County Central.
Breathitt County is 2-0, having beaten Middlesboro 35-20 and Knott County Central 66-26. Leslie County is 1-1, losing to Middlesboro 13-7 and beating Knott County Central 32-14.
Scoring averages:
Both teams have played six games entering tonight. Breathitt has scored 271-points for a scoring average approaching 45.2-points per contest. Leslie has scored 115-points, or right at 19.2-points per game.
Defensively, neither team has proven to be much. Breathitt has surrendered 170-points over its six games for yielding 28.3-points per night. Leslie has yielded 167-points, or 27.8-points per outing.
What the odds-makers believe: Our version of “Vegas,” which is the calpreps.com computer algorithm, believes Breathitt wins the game 42-22 on a neutral field.
Home-field Advantage?: Over the last two seasons, Breathitt County is a perfect 13-0 playing on the Riverbank, including 4-0 this particular season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.