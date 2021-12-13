Frieda Mae Watkins, age 76, of Vancleve, KY passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-She was born March 8, 1945, at Ary, KY, and was the daughter of the late Martin T. and Lula Mullins Noble.-She was also preceded in death by a son: Darrell Watkins and two sisters, Wanda Faye Watts and Bobbie Jean Fugate.-She is survived by her husband, Carl Watkins of Vancleve, KY.-Sons: David Watkins and Gary (Teresa) Watkins of Jackson, KY. -Two grandsons: Michael (Morgan) Watkins of Richmond, KY and Jamie (Nicole) Watkins of Jackson, KY: two great-grandchildren: Reagan and Beckett Watkins of Richmond, KY.-Her sister: Cassie (Richard) Rink of Cincinnati, OH.-Brothers: Earl (Mary) Noble, Estill (Linda) Noble and Charles Ray (Rita) Noble of Alexandria, KY. Kenneth (Martha) Noble and Larry (Linda) Noble of Jackson, KY.-She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends that she loved as her own.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Kenneth Noble and Bobby Hollan officiating.-Burial in the Haddix Cemetery, INC at Haddix, KY.-Visitation will be Monday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Family and Friends.-Due to COVID-cautionary measures are to be observed.
