Penalty, if convicted, could be 5-10 years
Requires service in prison at 50% of sentence imposed before release eligibility
Local resident Billy Friley of Jackson, Kentucky was booked into Three Rivers Jail on some serious charges. Friley is accused of having trafficked in heroin.
If convicted this would be his first offense. A first offense for this particular accusation carries some serious penalties.
KRS (Kentucky Revised Statutes) §218A.1412 (1)(d), according to information the newspaper accessed online, criminalizes any person who traffics in a controlled substance in the first degree when he or she knowingly and unlawfully deals or trades in any quantity of heroin. Any person found guilty of trafficking in heroin has committed a Class C felony in Kentucky for a first offense and a Class B felony for second or subsequent offenses, according to KRS §218A.1412(3)(a).
While "trafficking" is a legal term, it is widely used and understood in common vernacular. "Trafficking" is generally understood to mean dealing or trading in something illegal.
Again, accessing information free to the public online, a conviction for a Class C felony in Kentucky may result in a prison term of not less than five (5) to not more than ten (10) years. Anyone found guilty for violating the provisions of KRS §218A.1412 (1)(d), which is charged here, shall not be released on probation, shock probation, parole, conditional discharge, or other form or early release until he or she has served at least 50 (fifty) percent of the sentence imposed in cases where the trafficked substance was heroin.
The arresting agency listed on the booking report was the Kentucky State Police. The newspaper contacted the local state police agency investigating this case for comment. The Times-Voice was told, by the officer answering the phone at the KSP, that KSP’s practice is to decline commenting on particular cases while there is a pending, ongoing investigation.
People are reminded one charged with an offense is presumed to be innocent. This presumption remains with a defendant until such time as he or she either pleads guilty to the offense, or, upon a plea of not guilty, a jury of his or her peers can be sworn and impaneled and the matter tried until a verdict is reached.
Proof of the commission of an offense sufficient to support conviction has to be beyond a reasonable doubt. The accused is entitled, by law, to be presumed innocent of any charges until such time as the matter can be joined for trial and the accused is afforded an opportunity to confront the government’s case.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.